Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.200-11.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.879. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.29.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $343.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $308.84 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.04 and its 200-day moving average is $348.04.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.87%.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.