Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Phillip Securities

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Phillip Securities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.66.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,176.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,236.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,067.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Netflix has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The company has a market capitalization of $500.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total transaction of $797,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.78, for a total value of $21,820,935.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,044,617.26. This represents a 62.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,563 shares of company stock valued at $223,147,201 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optima Capital LLC raised its position in Netflix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 751 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

