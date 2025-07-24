Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 83.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299,600 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,573,374 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $49,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $44.83 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.86.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.