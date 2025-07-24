Northern Financial Advisors Inc Sells 148 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 1.4% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.5% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $2,539,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $463,000. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 177,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 10,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Arete Research raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.36.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $233.93 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.74 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $265.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.03 and a 200 day moving average of $243.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $16,243,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 646,962,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,470,525,225.52. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,256,670 shares of company stock worth $288,999,139 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

