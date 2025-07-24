Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for PRU Earnings

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Prudential Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.42. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.64 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.75.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:PRU opened at $105.34 on Thursday. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.13 and a 200 day moving average of $108.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 85.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 1,675,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000,009.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at $90,744,723.04. This trade represents a 112.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.