Seaport Res Ptn Issues Negative Estimate for WCN Earnings

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mazzoni now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.88 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $224.00 to $211.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $184.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.20 and a 200 day moving average of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $169.36 and a 52-week high of $201.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 75.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 122.0% during the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 994.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 890.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 232.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

