Seaport Res Ptn Issues Negative Estimate for WCN Earnings

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2025

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNFree Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mazzoni now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.88 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $224.00 to $211.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $184.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.20 and a 200 day moving average of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $169.36 and a 52-week high of $201.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 75.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 122.0% during the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 994.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 890.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 232.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.