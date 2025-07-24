Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 38,002 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,002 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $14,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. LM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 625,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,921,000 after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares during the period. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,562,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 32,982 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 7.9%

Shares of BATS OMFL opened at $58.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average of $55.14. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $58.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.