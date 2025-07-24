Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Position Boosted by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053,677 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,423 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up 1.7% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel owned 0.21% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 492,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,905.65. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Glj Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.74.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

