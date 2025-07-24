Advisor OS LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in Kellanova by 65.9% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 728,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,073,000 after buying an additional 68,781 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 171,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,149,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova Price Performance

K stock opened at $79.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.64. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $56.37 and a 52-week high of $83.22.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $9,113,931.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,784,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,735,082.08. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock worth $111,198,218 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

