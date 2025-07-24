Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Elm3 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Somerville Kurt F acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $310.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $323.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total transaction of $3,540,285.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 91,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,741,474.75. The trade was a 10.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total transaction of $342,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,323 shares in the company, valued at $15,502,278.92. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $8,528,080. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

