Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $112.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 3.57%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Trading Up 0.1%

OTCMKTS:FMBL opened at $5,800.00 on Thursday. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a 1 year low of $5,008.00 and a 1 year high of $5,838.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $696 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5,637.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,650.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $28.00 per share. This represents a $112.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.61%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

