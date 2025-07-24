Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Intuit by 98.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ now owns 756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 31.9% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total value of $1,362,748.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,760.95. This represents a 79.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total transaction of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $742.00 price target (up from $642.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $800.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $776.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $216.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $750.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $653.55. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $790.60.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.