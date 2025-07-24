ADT (NYSE:ADT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.810-0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.842. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Get ADT alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADT

ADT Stock Down 0.1%

ADT stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94. ADT has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $8.72.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. ADT had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ADT will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $401,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 228,650,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,775,935.32. This represents a 17.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADT

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in ADT by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,154,250 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 262,480 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in ADT by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 54,363 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ADT by 503.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

(Get Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.