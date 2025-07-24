Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter.

Logansport Financial Stock Performance

Logansport Financial stock opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $30.06. Logansport Financial has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Logansport Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Logansport Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Logansport Financial Company Profile

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company’s personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

