Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion.
Akzo Nobel Trading Up 1.9%
Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $23.03 on Thursday. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
