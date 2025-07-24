Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion.

Akzo Nobel Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $23.03 on Thursday. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.