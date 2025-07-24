Glaxis Capital Management LLC Acquires 53,500 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1,783.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 19.7% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $86.04 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.30 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3283 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

