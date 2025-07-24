Advisor OS LLC Buys 1,001 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Advisor OS LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $226.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.07. The company has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

