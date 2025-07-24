Brokerages Set Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Price Target at $159.86

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.86.

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on YUM

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $147.72 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.89 and a 200-day moving average of $145.35.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $40,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,231.40. This represents a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $1,043,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,084,113.80. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,965. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 15,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.