Advisor OS LLC Acquires 876 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $247.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.79.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

