Advisor OS LLC Purchases 23,786 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 213,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,786 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $921,000.

Shares of QYLD opened at $16.68 on Thursday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

