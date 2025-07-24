Financial & Tax Architects LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $247.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.40 and its 200 day moving average is $231.79.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

