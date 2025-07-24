Advisor OS LLC Raises Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,786 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. TrueMark Investments LLC raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 215,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 94,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 166,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $18.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

