First Pacific Advisors LP Has $7.21 Million Stock Holdings in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,402 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Stagwell by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after buying an additional 51,341 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,686,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 73,676 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stagwell by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 382,008 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stagwell by 2,968.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after buying an additional 1,154,458 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 950,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 185,103 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stagwell

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky acquired 24,350 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $104,705.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 185,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,858.80. The trade was a 15.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,014,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,898,447.85. This represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 702,193 shares of company stock worth $3,044,496 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stagwell Stock Performance

Shares of STGW stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. Stagwell Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -524.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Stagwell had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $651.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STGW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded Stagwell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.36 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

