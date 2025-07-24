JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Position Increased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up 2.2% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Advisor OS LLC owned about 0.54% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $18,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.3%

JMST stock opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

