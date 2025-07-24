Advisor OS LLC Sells 33,948 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Advisor OS LLC cut its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,948 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,367,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,594,000 after purchasing an additional 304,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,250,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,638,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 833,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,750,000 after purchasing an additional 67,689 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 402,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after buying an additional 26,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 285,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after buying an additional 37,993 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

TCHP opened at $46.22 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.14.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

