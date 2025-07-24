Advisor OS LLC Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF makes up about 0.7% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Advisor OS LLC owned approximately 0.77% of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF stock opened at $43.36 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $46.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.87.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

