6,573 Shares in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Purchased by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSVR. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Reservoir Media in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter worth $1,131,000. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down from $12.50) on shares of Reservoir Media in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd.

Reservoir Media Stock Performance

Shares of RSVR opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $520.44 million, a PE ratio of 72.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $9.83.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Reservoir Media had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.