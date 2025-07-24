Advisor OS LLC Purchases 9,288 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Advisor OS LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $13,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.56 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.