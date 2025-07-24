First Pacific Advisors LP Has $1.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,098,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,973,000 after acquiring an additional 665,214 shares during the period. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 1,249,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,862,000 after acquiring an additional 660,678 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,826,000. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 4,608,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,410,000 after acquiring an additional 428,251 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 346.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 372,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,752,000 after buying an additional 289,035 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT opened at $132.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.67. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $100.89 and a 1-year high of $132.34.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

