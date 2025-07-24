Advisor OS LLC Grows Position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,047 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF accounts for 0.7% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Advisor OS LLC owned 0.77% of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF stock opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $899.72 million, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.07.

About ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.