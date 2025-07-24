Advisor OS LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Advisor OS LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $436.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $437.71.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

