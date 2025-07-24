Advisor OS LLC Buys 187 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $5,244,463,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913,335 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,398,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,395,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,107,000 after buying an additional 2,703,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,274,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,430,000 after buying an additional 2,224,912 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.17.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $158.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.26. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $151.90 and a 52 week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

