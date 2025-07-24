Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 136.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,705 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.5% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 1.33% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $90,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,928.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:BIO opened at $257.34 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.43 and a twelve month high of $387.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.98 and a 200-day moving average of $265.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 85.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.25.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

