Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,580,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220,675 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $138,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 57,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JEF. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

JEF stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.87.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.38%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

