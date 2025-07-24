First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 348 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. LPL Financial accounts for about 2.4% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $149,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,561,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 2,319.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.63, for a total transaction of $573,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,830.60. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $379.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $377.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.39. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.19 and a 12 month high of $396.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.15.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

