DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Raised to $265.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DoorDash from $198.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on DoorDash from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on DoorDash from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.34.

NASDAQ DASH opened at $240.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.53. The company has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.42 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $248.74.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.99, for a total value of $306,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,302 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,546.98. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.69, for a total transaction of $10,929,732.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,788.30. The trade was a 63.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,198 shares of company stock worth $98,977,831 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 25.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,397,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in DoorDash by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,160 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DoorDash by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,031,000 after purchasing an additional 641,601 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,799,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,749,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,781,000 after buying an additional 949,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

