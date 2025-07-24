First Pacific Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,492,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787,068 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.93% of NOV worth $53,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOV. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of NOV by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of NOV by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.28. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $21.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. NOV had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. NOV’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOV. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

About NOV



NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

