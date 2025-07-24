First Pacific Advisors LP Purchases 148,891 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,251,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,891 shares during the period. Ferguson comprises approximately 3.2% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $200,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Ferguson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP grew its stake in Ferguson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $227.38 on Thursday. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $228.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.74. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $173.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferguson

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.