First Pacific Advisors LP Raises Stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,956,640 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,177 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 6.5% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $404,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 126.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Comcast by 203.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. New Street Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $35.79 on Thursday. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

