Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,721,000 after purchasing an additional 317,430 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VCSH opened at $79.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.65. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2903 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

