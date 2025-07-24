Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $637.33 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $638.05. The company has a market cap of $642.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $608.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $586.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

