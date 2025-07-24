Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,182 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.52.

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $355.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.40. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

