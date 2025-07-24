Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,375 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of Onespan worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Onespan during the first quarter worth about $64,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of Onespan in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Onespan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Onespan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onespan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSPN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Onespan in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Onespan Price Performance

Shares of Onespan stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $588.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.15. Onespan Inc has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $20.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57.

Onespan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Onespan’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

About Onespan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

