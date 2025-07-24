Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 19,033 Shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,033 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 20,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLBL opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $24.45.

About Franklin Senior Loan ETF

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.