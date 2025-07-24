Raymond James Financial Estimates Fortis FY2025 Earnings

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Fortis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial analyst T. Genzebu now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.45. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities started coverage on Fortis in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins assumed coverage on Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

FTS stock opened at $48.78 on Thursday. Fortis has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $50.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the first quarter valued at about $864,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 168,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

