Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 146 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $123.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.46. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $92.83 and a 52 week high of $124.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

