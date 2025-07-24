Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $78.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average is $77.96.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.