Carnegie Investment Counsel Purchases 544 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 79.0% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 704.0% in the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 125,171 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,695,000 after buying an additional 87,631 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:PM opened at $164.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $256.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.59. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.37 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $181.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.