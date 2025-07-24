Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.4% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ames National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ames National Corp now owns 110,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.91.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

