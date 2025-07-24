Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLTR. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $25.58.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

